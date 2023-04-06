Gafford had 25 points (8-10 FG, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.

Gafford's efficiency and dominant production is tough to ignore, even amid the context of Washington's entire starting lineup being out. Gafford is shooting an elite 81.9 percent within four feet of the basket this season.