Gafford posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal over 20 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 preseason win over Cairns.

Gafford had a strong showing on both ends of the floor in Tuesday's preseason victory, leading the team in rebounds and blocks while finishing two boards short of a double-double. Gafford has seen a good mix of starting and coming off the bench in three seasons with the Wizards, looking to build onto that in his fourth year in Washington in 2023-24. A season ago, Gafford averaged 9.0 poins, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists over 47 starts and 78 appearances for the Wizards.