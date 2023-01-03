Gafford isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks.

Gafford left Sunday's matchup prematurely with an apparent ankle injury, but it doesn't appear like the issue will impact his availability for Tuesday. The fourth-year big man has started seven straight games, posting 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 assists in 23.9 minutes during that stretch. He figures to garner a similar role against Milwaukee.