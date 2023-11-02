Gafford (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Heat.

Gafford missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain but was a partial participant in Thursday's practice session and will be able to return to game action Friday. He averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances of the season, but it's unclear whether he'll face any limitations Friday.