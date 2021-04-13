Gafford said after Monday's 125-121 win over the Jazz that he was bothered by his right shoulder late in the contest, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. "It wasn't too fatal," Gafford said of the injury. "I'll be good [Tuesday]."

Gafford appeared to pick up the injury in question while pursuing a rebound in the fourth quarter, but he doesn't appear to have gotten dinged up too badly. Consider Gafford probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, and he could be in store for an increased role after playing a key part in Monday's upset win. He tied his season high with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line while adding four boards and a steal over his 18 minutes on the court.