Gafford was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in 10 days after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with the Pacers and will be sidelined for the immediate future. Gafford could be back on the court in mid-April if all goes well in his recovery.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Won't return Monday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Expected to be available Saturday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Sent to Washington•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Non-factor during Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Shifts back to bench•