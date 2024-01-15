Watch Now:

Gafford (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pistons.

Gafford put up eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes before his night ended prematurely. While his future status is up in the air, his next chance to suit up will be Thursday's matchup against the Knicks.

