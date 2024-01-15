Gafford (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Gafford put up eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes before his night ended prematurely. While his future status is up in the air, his next chance to suit up will be Thursday's matchup against the Knicks.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Supplies six swats•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Reaches double figures in scoring•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Strong defensive showing in loss•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Delivers double-double Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Huge defensive night Thursday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Superb performance in loss•