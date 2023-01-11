Gafford (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Gafford will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. With Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) also out, more minutes should be in store for Taj Gibson, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.
