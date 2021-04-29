Gafford finished with eight points (4-5 FG) and six rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over the Lakers.

Gafford was limited once again and it is beginning to look as though his role may not reach significant heights, at least not on a regular basis. Alex Len had arguably his best game for the Wizards and given they have been winning plenty of games of late, head coach Scott Brooks is unlikely to change things up too much.