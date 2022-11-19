Gafford did not accumulate any stats in just five minutes of action in Friday's 107-106 victory over the Heat.

Days after recording a double-double in 25 minutes of action, Gafford was kept mostly out of the rotation. The primary reason is that Kristaps Porzingis was rolling and on the floor for 39 minutes. Overall, Washinton kept their rotation to just eight players. The big man does not hold much fantasy value as long as Porzingis is healthy.