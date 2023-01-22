Gafford ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 138-118 victory over Orlando.

Gafford had a terrific first half, knocking down five of six shot attempts for 11 points to go along with five boards and two assists. After leaving the game with an undisclosed injury in the third quarter, Gafford returned for the final period and finished the second half with just another three points and three rebounds. The Washington center has scored at least 10 points in six of eight games this month and should see a minutes boost if Kristaps Porzingis is forced to miss time with an ankle injury.