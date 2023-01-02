Gafford closed Sunday's 118-95 win over the Bucks with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes.

Gafford scored in double figures for the third straight game, logging at least 17 points for just the second time this season. In what was another strong performance, Gafford also ended his night prematurely, heading to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury. The injury isn't deemed serious, though managers will want to keep one eye on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's rematch with the Bucks.