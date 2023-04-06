Gafford had 25 points (8-10 FG, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.

Washington was without arguably six of its top seven players Wednesday, affording Gafford the chance to take on one of his higher usage rates of the season. Even though he wasn't pushed for extended minutes, Gafford still converted with hyper-efficiency, and the career 66.3 percent free-throw shooter was even stellar from the charity stripe on high volume. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. hasn't commented on the availability of Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) or Kyle Kuzma (ankle) for the Wizards' final two games of the season, but with the likelihood that all three have been shut down, Gafford should make for a strong streaming option for field-goal percentage, blocks and rebounds in both contests.