Gafford chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks.
Gafford shot well in limited attempts, and he also crashed the boards to secure his first double-double since Dec. 12. He collected five of his 12 rebounds on the offensive glass. Gafford has scored in double digits in four straight appearances, averaging 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists during this stretch.
