Gafford had 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee.

Gafford hasn't been able to crack the starting lineup since joining the Wizards, but he seems to be moving in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in three of his last four contests. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest over his last 15 outings.