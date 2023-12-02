Gafford ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 130-125 loss to the Magic.

Gafford was efficient from the field and notched a solid all-around effort, recording his first double-double since Nov. 22 and scoring in double digits for the fourth time across his last six appearances. He holds a secondary role in the offensive scheme behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, but he's a solid two-way player in most fantasy formats and should be a good source of points, rebounds and blocks in category-based schemes.