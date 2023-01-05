Gafford (elbow) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford suffered an elbow injury late in Tuesday's game versus the Bucks but said he is "feeling fine" Thursday. The 24-year-old big man should be good to go for Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
