Gafford finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

After delivering a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Wizards' previous game Saturday against the Nets, Gafford came away with an even more fantasy-friendly performance Tuesday due to his stronger production in the blocks category. Occasional bouts with foul trouble and minor injuries have made it difficult for Gafford to consistently reach 30 minutes, but the Wizards appear committed to using him in the frontcourt alongside floor-stretching big man Kristaps Porzingis. Barring any major additions to the Washington frontcourt ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Gafford should be an excellent producer in the blocks, field-goal percentage and rebounds categories the rest of the way.;