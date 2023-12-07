Gafford is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a left ankle sprain.
Gafford presumably injured his ankle in Wednesday's contest and could be held out of Friday's game. If Gafford is downgraded to out, Mike Muscala will likely see an increase in minutes.
