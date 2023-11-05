Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford is dealing with a left ankle contusion. Gafford played on Friday against Miami, but he had missed the two games prior due to an ankle injury, making his new designation notable.
