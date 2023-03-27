Gafford is questionable for Tuesday' game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness.
Gafford is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 30. If that's the case, Taj Gibson and Jay Huff would be candidates for increased roles, but Kristaps Porzingis would presumably see more time at center as well.
