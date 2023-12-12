Gafford is questionable to play Wednesday against New Orleans.
Gafford is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to a right hip contusion. Mike Muscala started in his stead Monday, and would likely form a platoon with Danilo Gallinari for a Wizards' team lacking frontcourt depth if Gafford can't suit up Wednesday. Washington allowed a season-high 146 points in Monday's defeat without Gafford.
