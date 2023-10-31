Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Gafford missed Monday's matchup against the Celtics after spraining his ankle in the first half of Saturday's win over Memphis. In his absence, Bilal Coulibaly drew his first career NBA start as the Wizards opted for a small-ball lineup versus Boston. If Gafford remains sidelined, Washington may trot out the same starting lineup against Atlanta, but don't be surprised if the Wizards mix things up given they struggled mightily versus the Celtics.