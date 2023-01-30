Gafford is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.
Gafford has missed just one game this season but was a late addition to the injury report for Monday's matchup. The Wizards will get a boost to their frontcourt since Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) will be back in action Monday, but Taj Gibson and Vernon Carey are candidates to see increased playing time if Gafford is sidelined.
