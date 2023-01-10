Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice. Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) is also questionable, so the Wizards could be shorthanded in the frontcourt against Chicago. If one or both are out, more minutes could be in store for Rui Hachimura, Taj Gibson and Deni Avdija.