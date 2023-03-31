Gafford (foot) will suit up for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Gafford was listed as questionable on the initial injury report, but the big man will indeed make his return to the floor after a one-game absence because of the foot issue. He will presumably replace Kristaps Porzingis (illness) -- who will miss the festivities Friday -- in the starting five.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Status uncertain versus Orlando•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Downgraded to out•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Tuesday's contest•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Produces solid defensive stats•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Solid performance Friday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Drops 18 points in win•