Gafford provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and a steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 142-115 win over the Pacers.

Gafford proves to be the best center on the roster regularly, so it's still a mystery as to why coach Scott Brooks remains intent on giving the start to Alex Len, who has suffered through an abysmal collection of stat lines. Although they boast one of the weaker frontcourts in the playoff field, Gafford and Robin Lopez will remain the preferable options at the five.