Gafford had his best game of the season on Thursday, connecting on all three of his field goal attempts while going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line for 11 points. He added a season-high 10 rebounds, four of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards maintain the lead down the stretch. Six of Gafford's 12 points also came in the final quarter to give him his first double-double of the season. The Washington center played a season-high 25 minutes and did not disappoint, also adding a game and season-high four blocks.