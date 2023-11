Gafford notched 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Hornets.

Gafford scored in double figures for a fifth consecutive matchup Wednesday and was also a force on the boards en route to his second double-double of the season. Over 10 appearances this month, he's averaged 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.