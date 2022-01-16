Gafford produced two points (0-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to Portland.

Gafford's fantasy relevancy may soon be coming to an end, as the return of Thoms Bryant and the excellent play from Montrezl Harrell may render the big man at the bottom of the depth chart. Although Bryant's impact was minimal in Saturday's loss, he's expected to get his starting role back when he is at 100 percent, and Harrell has outperformed Gafford in a reserve role on a regular basis.