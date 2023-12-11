Gafford (hip) will not play in Monday's game versus the 76ers.

Washington's starting center will miss his first game since Nov. 1, but he'll be day-to-day going forward. Gafford's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans. The Wizards are pretty thin in the frontcourt, so we could see both Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala pick up some minutes in the short term.