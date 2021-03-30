Gafford (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Gafford picked up a right ankle sprain during Monday's win over Indiana, so it's not all that surprising that he will unable to play in the second half of a back-to-back. Gafford's absence means Alex Len and Robin Lopez could see slight increases in their workloads.
