Gafford (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gafford will miss his second straight game Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left ankle sprain. Bilal Coulibaly will likely draw another start in his absence. Gafford's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Heat.
