Gafford had 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Sixers.

Gafford has now scored in double figures in four straight games -- and six of his last seven -- while quietly emerging as the Wizards' most productive option at center. He's still coming off the bench behind Alex Len, but as was the case in Game 1, Gafford (20 minutes played) won the minutes battle over Len (12) and Robin Lopez (10). The Wizards' season will likely be over within the next week, but Gafford will be a player to monitor as a potential late-round steal in 2021-22 fantasy drafts.