Gafford collected 16 points (8-11 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 120-116 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
Gafford had an efficient offensive performance, as he needed just 17 minutes to score in double figures for the third time in his last six games. The center has averaged 8.8 points (on 73.3 percent shooting from the field) over that stretch and has also added 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
