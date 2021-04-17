Gafford had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Gafford came off the bench in the overtime win, but he played more minutes (26) than starter Alex Len (16). The ex-Bull had easily his best game since coming over from Chicago, and he'll be a name to monitor -- especially in deeper leagues -- over the next few games.