Gafford had 12 points (6-6 FG), six rebounds and a block in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Sixers.

As usual, the Wizards started Alex Len (16 minutes) at center and also used Robin Lopez (12 minutes), but it was Gafford who saw the highest minute total (20). He did pick up five personal fouls, but Gafford has emerged as easily the highest-upside player of the three, and while his role will likely remain semi-muted in the playoffs, he looks like a potential long-term fit in Washington.