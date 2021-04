Gafford scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT) with four rebounds and one steal in a 125-121 victory over Utah on Monday.

Gafford was very efficient in his 17 minutes of action, matching a season-high point total. The center was forced to miss six games due to an ankle injury but has been solid in his first two games back, averaging 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 17.4 minutes. Despite the recent production, Gafford isn't someone to target in most fantasy leagues.