Gafford posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

The 22-year-old has been on a roll lately, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting 68.9 percent from the field over his last four games off the bench. Gafford should continue hovering around 20 minutes a game while providing high-end blocks and field-goal percentage along with decent points and rebounds. The second-year center will look to make it five games in a row with at least one block on Thursday against the Thunder.