Gafford is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale versus the Knicks.
Gafford will get the start Friday with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out. The fourth-year forward is a capable producer when called upon. While Gafford will likely move back to the bench once the regular begins next Wednesday, he will be a viable fantasy option if injuries continue to plague Porzingis.
