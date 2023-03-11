Gafford provided 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to Atlanta.

Gafford did just what was required in the loss, scoring efficiently, grabbing a handful of rebounds and chipping in on the defensive end. While the minutes were encouraging, Gafford did benefit from the fact Kristaps Porzingis was in early foul trouble. He also remained on the bench to close the game, indicating the team is still not comfortable running with him down the stretch. He can be rostered in standard formats but the uncertainty surrounding his nightly role does raise a few questions.