Gafford (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gafford was listed as available earlier today, so his presence in the starting unit is not surprising. His return from a two-game absence will move Mike Muscala to the bench. Gafford averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances this year.