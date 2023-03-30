Gafford (foot) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Gafford is in danger of missing his second straight game Friday with left foot soreness. Deni Avdija was inserted into the starting lineup in his absence, and Taj Gibson received extended minutes.
