Gafford posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Raptors.

The fifth-year center failed to produce multiple blocks for only the second time in his last 15 games, but Gafford made up for it by continuing to rack up steals -- he's snatched 11 in the last four contests. He was already having a breakout campaign, but Gafford has taken another step forward in December, averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 boards, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals through 11 games while shooting 68.2 percent from the floor and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.