Gafford chipped in 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, six blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pacers.

Gafford matched his season-high with six blocked shots, continuing his breakout campaign. Despite the Wizards being one of the worst teams in the league, Gafford has swooped on the opportunity to bolster his numbers. He is by no means a consistent scorer, but typically provides elite block numbers, coupled with strong rebounds and high efficiency, making him a must-roster player across all formats.