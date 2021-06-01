Gafford produced 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-7 FT), five blocks, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 122-114 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the series.

After playing between 20 and 22 minutes in each of the first three games of the series, Gafford saw a mild uptick in playing time while he joined the starting five in place of Alex Len, who was limited to just one minute of court time. He finished a team-best plus-nine while he was on the floor, with Gafford making his biggest impact as a rim protector. The 76ers lost Joel Embiid early to a knee injury that could end up sidelining him for Wednesday's Game 5, so Gafford may have to match up head-to-head with Dwight Howard more frequently as the Wizards look to stave off elimination.