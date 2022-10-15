Gafford recorded four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and five blocks across 26 minutes in Friday's 105-89 preseason loss against the Knicks.

Gafford got the start with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out, and while he's expected to hold a bench role if the Latvian is healthy, Gafford might end up having decent value if given enough minutes, which is completely likely given Porzingis' injury history. Gafford looked impressive defensively in this one, but he can also contribute on offense if given enough touches.