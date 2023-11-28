Gafford provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 126-107 win over the Pistons.

Gafford provided a defensive spark to help the Wizards snap their nine-game losing streak, as he recorded multiple blocks for the third straight game. This was the third time this season that the big man has tallied at least four blocks in a contest, and he ranks seventh in the league with 2.0 swats per game. Gafford added to his defensive effort Monday with an efficient night as a shooter and finished one board short of notching his third double-double of the campaign.