Gafford provided four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and one block in 10 minutes during Friday's 128-86 loss to the Nets.

Gafford was barely visible in the loss, failing to produce anything remotely close to fantasy value. He has now played fewer than 12 minutes in four straight games, registering a grand total of just six rebounds and three blocks during that time. While there is a path to minutes should Kristaps Porzingis miss time, at this stage, he is simply doing far too little to even be considered in deeper formats.