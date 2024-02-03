Gafford produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Heat.

Gafford led all Wizards in rebounds while adding a pair of assists and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Gafford, who has started in every game he has played in this season, has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 10 games, finishing with a double-double in eight of those outings. He has now posted a double-double in three of his last four appearances.